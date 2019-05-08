John Terry to make Stamford Bridge return as part of Soccer Aid

John Terry will make his first return to Chelsea this summer when he plays in Soccer Aid for Unicef.

The former Blues skipper will be back on the Stamford Bridge pitch on Sunday June 16 for the first time since his departure in 2017, playing for England against the Soccer Aid World XI.

Terry, now assistant manager at Aston Villa, said: “Everything about playing in Soccer Aid for Unicef is a huge honour – not just for me personally but also for my family.

“Being back at Stamford Bridge will of course be very significant for me personally – I have many cherished memories on that pitch. Who knows – maybe I might be able to lift a trophy on the pitch again, one last time?

“Representing your country in any match, whatever the context, is a great honour. Pulling on the England shirt again will be a source of enormous pride.”

Terry made more than 700 appearances for Chelsea during 19 seasons with the club.

The 38-year-old’s former defensive colleague Ricardo Carvalho has already been confirmed for the World XI, while fellow ex-Chelsea players Didier Drogba and Michael Essien will also feature alongside other stars of sport and entertainment, including Usain Bolt.