Ex-Liverpool man returns to former club in new backroom staff role: report
Ex-Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is returning to one of his former clubs
Liverpool didn't see the best of Spain international Thiago during his time at Anfield, nor did they see him regularly enough.
The 34-year-old played 98 times, scoring on three occasions during a four-year spell on Merseyside but made just one appearance in his final year with the club and has been without a team since.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazil-born midfielder is close to joining a former club in a new, backroom staff capacity.
Ex-Liverpool man Thiago makes return to football
Thiago could be involved with the Catalan club as early as next week, as per the transfers correspondent.
The Spaniard came through Barcelona's academy, graduating into the first-team setup before joining Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich the same year the ex-Barça coach made the move to Bavaria.
🚨🔵🔴 Thiago Alcantara has decided to return as part of Hansi Flick’s staff at Barcelona.Understand he might be back already from next week if all goes to plan, but the agreement is 100% done.Decision made and comeback imminent, as @AdriaAlbets reported. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/RdegC1TkC7September 6, 2025
At the Allianz Arena, Thiago played his best football, winning title after title, seven in all, before a 2020 switch to Liverpool.
In England, he won an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Community Shield and was part of the Reds side which finished Champions League runners-up to Real Madrid in 2022.
Thiago will join Hansi Flick's backroom team, no doubt offering his expertise of playing at the highest level, under some of the world's best coaches, including Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.
He is expected to be named among the travelling staff for Barcelona's upcoming visit to St. James' Park later this month.
Los Cules face Newcastle United in the Champions League on Thursday, September 18.
Liverpool's Champions League calendar this season begins with a home fixture against Atletico Madrid.
