‘Roy Keane HAS to go in!’ Jill Scott drops her dream I’m a Celeb lineup

Jill Scott gives her take on who could follow in her footsteps

ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returned to screens on Sunday night, with Alex Scott joining the growing list of football personalities to head to Australia.

Another former Lioness, Jill Scott, entered the jungle in 2022 following England’s European Championship triumph and was ultimately crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Reflecting on her experience, Scott shared the names of the players she’d love to see brave the trials.

'I wind him up about it'

“You know what my answer’s going to be,” she laughed when asked which men’s player, past or present, should take on the challenge of I'm a Celebrity. “I wind him up about it every single week…but Roy Keane HAS to go in the jungle!”

Scott appears alongside the former Manchester United captain on The Overlap’s Stick to Football show, where they enjoy teasing each other on the weekly podcast.

Roy Keane has been approached to be on the show before (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Keane insisted the ITV series “wasn’t for him,” but when Jamie Carragher asked whether he had a price, Keane admitted: “Of course.”

He also revealed he has previously been approached to appear on the show. “I think everyone has been asked,” he said. “It’s not a big drama being asked, I don’t get a buzz out of that.

“Oh no, no, no. I don’t think it’s for me, no. It’s not my scene. I like to think I’m open to new adventures, but the jungle…”

Scott didn’t stop at Keane. When asked which women’s player she’d choose, she named one of her former England teammates.

“You know what, I think I’d say Georgia Stanway,” Scott said. “She’s up for a challenge, she’s up for doing anything. She likes to have a laugh so I'd put Georgia in the jungle.

'An exciting new tattoo for her'

Georgia Stanway and Jill Scott were teammates in 2022 when the Lionesses won the Euros (Image credit: Alex Livesey - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

“An exciting new tattoo for her to get as well, but she’d have to do it herself!”

Stanway has learnt the art of tattooing since moving to Bayern Munich, and has inked herself and her teammates.

Footballer, tattoo artist, Queen of the Jungle…? Has a ring to it.