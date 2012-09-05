Johnson to miss first two England qualifiers

"Johnson had a scan on Wednesday after picking up a minor thigh injury, and has returned to Sunderland," the FA said on their website.

Johnson, who recently moved to Sunderland from fellow Premier League club Manchester City, was back in the squad after missing manager Roy Hodgson's selection for Euro 2012.

England, who play in Moldova in qualifying Group H on Friday before returning home to play Ukraine at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, have also lost defender Ashley Cole and striker Andy Carroll in recent days.