Jose Mourinho wants a new job this month – but one league seems unlikely

The Portuguese was sacked by the Old Trafford club in December and is yet to find a new job.

He enjoyed a successful spell in Serie A with Inter Milan between 2008 and 2010, winning two league titles, the Coppa Italia and Champions League.

The 56-year-old is currently enjoying a trip to Wimbledon and wouldn’t rule out a return to Italy when quizzed by reporters.

“In the future? Always football, and always a high level. Italy? Could be a possibility,” Mourinho told Sky Sport Italia.

The former Chelsea boss appears unlikely to return to Serie A imminently as Inter, Milan, Juventus and Roma have all appointed new coaches this summer, while the likes of Carlo Ancelotti and Simone Inzaghi have secure positions at Napoli and Lazio respectively.

However, Mourinho intends to have a new club by next season despite the lack of obvious contenders.

“I have a lot of qualities and one of them is to respect other clubs and their management,” he told RMC.

“I have never spoken like ‘this club wanted me, they contacted me'.

“When I left Manchester United in December, I immediately took the decision that I want to work from summer. I hope to be back to work in July in a project I really like.”

