Jose Mourinho still hopeful of adding another Premier League title to trophy collection, as he faces Manchester United reunion

Jose Mourinho hasn't given up hope of winning another Premier League title in his managerial career, despite the fact the Portuguese boss is currently in Turkey with Fenerbahce.

Now 61, Mourinho has lifted the Premier League on three occasions, all of which came across his two spells at Chelsea. But while a return to England's top flight isn't necessarily on the cards, he's still suggested that he could be awarded a winner's medal from a previous season.

Speaking ahead of facing former side Manchester United in the Europa League at Fenerbahce's Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Thursday night, Mourinho alluded to potentially being awarded the 2018 Premier League title if Manchester City are found guilty of the 115 charges they are currently accused of.

Jose Mourinho hopeful of being awarded 2018 Premier League title win

Mourinho speaking at a press conference (Image credit: Getty Images)

"As you know, we won the Europa League [in 2017] and we finished second in the Premier League [in 2018]," Mourinho said.

"I think we still have a chance to win that league because maybe they punish Manchester City with points and maybe we win that league and then they have to pay me the bonus and give me the medal."

Though said tongue-in-cheek, there's potentially an element of truth to Mourinho's comments.

Could Mourihno lift the Premier League trophy again? (Image credit: Alamy)

If Manchester City are found guilty, the Premier League could strip them of the trophies they won in the period between 2009 and 2018, when the alleged offences were committed. In fact, the independent disciplinary commission overseeing the case essentially have unlimited powers in sanctioning the club.

Mourinho, meanwhile, is looking forward to facing his former side in the Europa, despite leaving acrimoniously in 2018.

"I wish the best to Manchester United since the moment I left," he said. "I left with a good feeling to the club and with a good feeling to the fans. If things are not going amazingly well for them it's not something that makes me happy.

"Sooner or later they [Manchester United] will succeed. Hopefully it is sooner, hopefully before one day I go back to the Premier League and they become my opponent.

"At this moment they are just my opponents for one match."