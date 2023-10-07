Jude Bellingham given standing ovation by Real Madrid fans after Osasuna brace

Jude Bellingham was given a standing ovation by Real Madrid fans after scoring twice in Los Blancos' 4-0 win over Osasuna in LaLia at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

The England midfielder netted in the ninth minute of each half to set the leaders on their way to a comprehensive victory.

The 20-year-old kept his composure to blast home with his left foot after following a layoff from Dani Carvajal and added his second early in the second half after a one-two with Fede Valverde.

Vinicius Junior and Joselu also scored in an ultimately one-sided contest at the Bernabeu as Madrid moved back to the top of the table with 24 points from their nine fixtures.

Bellingham was replaced by Dani Ceballos after 72 minutes and reeceived a standing ovation from the home fans as he left the pitch.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder now has 10 goals for Los Blancos in as many appearances and wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Beautiful win at the temple. Double figures."

Next up for Real Madrid is a trip to Sevilla after the international break on October 21st.

Before that, the 20-year-old is set to feature for England in the forthcoming fixtures against Australia on October 13th and Italy four days later.

