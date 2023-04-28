Jude Bellingham 'has chosen' Real Madrid move over Manchester City and Liverpool: report

Jude Bellingham is bound for Real Madrid, with the European champions prepared to pay the £120 million that Borussia Dortmund are demanding.

That's according to the latest report in the saga, which state that the England international is set to reject the advances of Manchester City and others, in order to sign for Los Blancos.

Dortmund are set to enter talks shortly over the star, who has two years left on his contract, according to Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Jude Bellingham has principally been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool

According to AS (opens in new tab), Bellingham has picked Real Madrid for his move – though the deal isn't done yet.

"Real Madrid has always been clear that the first step in the operation would be to get the 'OK' from Bellingham to start the procedures for his signing," the source states. "They did not want to enter into a [bidding war] with Liverpool or Manchester City, the other two clubs interested in the midfielder."

Real Madrid have been in for Bellingham from the start (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite transfer talk constantly linking the teenager with a move to the Premier League, journalist Jorge C Picon (opens in new tab) of Spanish outlet Relevo (opens in new tab) claimed as long ago as November that Bellingham wanted the move to Spain. Liverpool have been strongest linked with the player – and it's fair to believe that it was between the Reds and Los Blancos as to where Bellingham chose to go, with City lagging behind.

Football Insider (opens in new tab) claimed last month that Liverpool were Bellingham's first choice – so much so that The Times (opens in new tab) said that he could even remain in Germany for another year, opening the door for the player himself to wait for the Reds. But when Liverpool pulled out of the running (opens in new tab) to sign Bellingham, it left City and Madrid as the most realistic destinations.

Liverpool pulled out of the Bellingham race in order to focus on cheaper targets (Image credit: Getty Images)

City captain Ilkay Gundogan is believed to be close to moving to Barcelona, according to the Sun (opens in new tab), which has opened the door for a new midfielder at the Etihad this summer. But with Aurelien Tchouameni now linked with an exit from Real Madrid as per Spanish outlet Fichajes (opens in new tab), there appears to be a space at the Bernabeu for him, too.

The saga may well develop further but with Real Madrid apparently now getting the player on board, it seems as if City will have to put in a lot more work to convince Bellingham…