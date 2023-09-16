Jude Bellingham personality makes Real Madrid shirt 'less heavy' – Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti believes Jude Bellingham's personality has been the key to his success early on his career with Los Blancos.

Bellingham has slotted seamlessly into an attacking role as the most advanced player in a four-man midfield and has scored five goals in his first four fixtures.

Those goals have helped Real Madrid win all of their matches to top the table after four rounds of LaLiga and seen the England midfielder win the affection of his new fans following his summer switch from Borussia Dortmund.

"Good players with personality suffer a bit less than the others," Ancelotti said in a press conference on Saturday.

"There"s no other reason. A player with personality above all, more than quality, means that an important shirt like Real Madrid's doesn't weigh as much."

The England midfielder, who was also on target for the Three Lions against Scotland on Tuesday, has won plenty of praise in recent weeks.

But Ancelotti believes the 20-year-old will be unaffected by all the hype over his performances.

"Bellingham is being assessed right now based on what he's doing on the pitch, and he's doing well," the Italian said.

"Maybe he wasn't as well known because he played in Germany, he didn't have the role he has now, playing for an important club in an important league.

"He's a player who is very focused, very serious, very professional. He is not someone who could lose his head if someone speaks well of him."

