Jude Bellingham personality makes Real Madrid shirt 'less heavy' – Carlo Ancelotti
The England midfielder has got off to a flying start with the Spanish side, scoring five goals in his first four games for Los Blancos
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti believes Jude Bellingham's personality has been the key to his success early on his career with Los Blancos.
Bellingham has slotted seamlessly into an attacking role as the most advanced player in a four-man midfield and has scored five goals in his first four fixtures.
Those goals have helped Real Madrid win all of their matches to top the table after four rounds of LaLiga and seen the England midfielder win the affection of his new fans following his summer switch from Borussia Dortmund.
"Good players with personality suffer a bit less than the others," Ancelotti said in a press conference on Saturday.
"There"s no other reason. A player with personality above all, more than quality, means that an important shirt like Real Madrid's doesn't weigh as much."
The England midfielder, who was also on target for the Three Lions against Scotland on Tuesday, has won plenty of praise in recent weeks.
But Ancelotti believes the 20-year-old will be unaffected by all the hype over his performances.
"Bellingham is being assessed right now based on what he's doing on the pitch, and he's doing well," the Italian said.
"Maybe he wasn't as well known because he played in Germany, he didn't have the role he has now, playing for an important club in an important league.
"He's a player who is very focused, very serious, very professional. He is not someone who could lose his head if someone speaks well of him."
More Real Madrid stories
Jude Bellingham scored on his LaLiga debut for Real Madrid, earning praise from coach Carlo Ancelotti for his performance in Bilbao.
The England midfielder then matched a Cristiano Ronaldo feat as he netted in his second appearance for Los Blancos, with two goals and an assist at Almeria.
How to get tickets to watch Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Most Popular
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White