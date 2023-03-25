Julian Nagelsmann reportedly open to talks with Tottenham after Bayern Munich exit

Julian Nagelsmann is open to talks with Tottenham over the managerial position at the north London club following his Bayern Munich exit, according to Sky Sports.

Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern on Friday and replaced by former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel in a decision which has surprised many.

Bayern have won all eight of their matches in the Champions League this season, but dropped to second in the Bundesliga after last weekend's defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bavarians remain in an excellent position, just a point by leaders Borussia Dortmund, but tensions have been boiling under the surface between Nagelsmann, the players and the club's hierarchy.

Spurs were keen on Nagelsmann before his move to Bayern in 2021 and look set to reignite their interest as they seek a successor to Conte.

Julian Nagelsmann is open to talks with Tottenham about becoming their next manager 💭March 25, 2023 See more

The Italian infuriated his employers and many of his squad after his extraordinary rant last weekend, when he called his players 'selfish' and also took a swipe at the owners after Tottenham let a 3-1 lead slip at bottom club Southampton.

Sky claim Nagelsmann, who was also considered by Tottenham after Mauricio Pochettino's exit in 2019, is now open to talks – but they say he may want a short period of reflection before his next job.

Nagelsmann, who is still only 35 and is considered one of the game's most exciting young coaches, has admitted to watching Tottenham under Pochettino and also tuning into Jose Mourinho's press conferences during his time at the north London club.