Tottenham report: Harry Kane ready to leave Spurs this summer

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is ready to call time on his Spurs career this summer and look for a move elsewhere.

The Lilywhites sit within the top four but are stuck in a rut under manager Antonio Conte, following last weekend's 3-3 draw away at Southampton. Though the season began with some pundits suggesting that Tottenham could challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table, Spurs are set for a 15th season without silverware, instead.

Conte is looking ever likely to leave his managerial post in the coming weeks – and now the north Londoners are facing the prospect of losing their talisman and record goalscorer, too.

Both Conte and Kane could leave at the end of the season (Image credit: Warren Little/Getty Images)

According to the Mirror (opens in new tab), Kane wants out from Tottenham with chairman Daniel Levy having two choices: to either sell or let his greatest asset run his contract down.

England captain Kane is out of contract in 2024, the summer that he turns 31. He'll be free to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for free, making the next transfer window Levy's last realistic chance to sell.

The Times (opens in new tab), meanwhile, says that Tottenham would only consider selling Kane for £100m, with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich all linked with the forward in the last couple of years.

United may well be the most likely. Kane is just 57 goals shy of Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goalscoring record and could favour a move to another English side in order to surpass the Newcastle United legend. Additionally, it is unlikely that Real Madrid or Bayern would offer a nine-figure sum for a player over 30.

Manchester United looks the most likely destination for Harry Kane this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

After breaking Jimmy Greaves' long-standing goalscoring record with Spurs, Kane is now poised to do the same with England. The Three Lions skipper is level with Wayne Rooney on 53 goals and takes on Italy and Ukraine in this week's Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Kane is valued at €90 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

