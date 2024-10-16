Jurgen Klopp linked to sensational Championship move

Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool at the end of last season

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been linked with a sensational return to management just months after closing a historic chapter in Premier League and European history.

The German manager guided Liverpool to a Premier League and Champions League title as part of an eight-trophy haul during his nine years at the helm at Anfield.

Klopp is expected to take a lengthy hiatus from management after his exploits in England and Borussia Dortmund having joined the Red Bull group as the 'Head of Global Soccer' in recent weeks, although it now appears a return to coaching may not be far away.

Jurgen Klopp linked to sensational management return

Jurgen Klopp has cemented his place in Liverpool history (Image credit: Getty Images)

Klopp's latest role with Red Bull will see him oversee each of their different footballing projects, spanning across three continents with a Red Bull statement explaining his role would provide "strategic vision" rather than day-to-day influence.

The Red Bull group also own minority stakes in a number of clubs across Europe, most recently acquiring part of Leeds United with reports suggesting the energy drink company could soon become a majority holder in the club.

Leeds United and Red Bull confirmed their partnership over the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Football Insider, football finance expert Stefan Borson speculated that the partnership could one day open the door to Klopp taking over as manager at Elland Road, depending on certain criteria being met.

“As far as I have seen, it [Klopp to Leeds] not been talked about as being part of the role,” Borson said.

“I suspect that’s because they don’t own enough of Leeds. But that could change over the next couple of years if this role lasts for a lengthy period. They may have acquired more of Leeds by that point and then he [Klopp] probably would be more involved.”

Fellow German manager Daniel Farke has been fighting questions about his future after missing out on promotion to the Premier League last season at the expense of Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton.

Leeds currently sit fifth after a frustrating start to the season, having already dropped points to Portsmouth and lost to ten-man Burnley at home leaving fans questioning Farke's position.

A move for Klopp can be classed as little more than a pipe dream as of right now, although nothing can be ruled out as Red Bull's influence on the sporting world continues to increase exponentially.