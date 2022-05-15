Jurgen Klopp praises neuroscientists behind Liverpool's penalty shootout success

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised a team of neuroscientists from Germany for helping the Reds to another penalty shootout success in Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea.

After 120 goalless minutes at Wembley, Liverpool overcame Chelsea 5-4 on penalties to win the FA Cup, having also edged out the Blues 11-10 in a dramatic shootout to claim the EFL Cup in late February.

"In the end we all know penalty shootout is a lottery, that’s how it is," Klopp said after the game. "But we did it again.

"We work together with the company neuro11, four guys from Germany.

"They got in contact with us a few years ago. They are neuroscientists and they said ‘we can train penalty shooting’.

"We said ‘really? That sounds interesting, come over’. And so this trophy is for them, just like the Carabao Cup was."

Liverpool's FA Cup win means Klopp now has all six major trophies in his time at Anfield and penalties could yet help his side to add another this term, with the Champions League final against Real Madrid ahead on May 28.