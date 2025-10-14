Arsenal tell star to leave, following public omission: report

Arsenal have reportedly told a star he can leave the club in January.

Mikel Arteta opted to freshen up his squad entirely across the summer window, bringing in eight new players, seven of those being permanent additions.

That has meant opportunities for some have been hard to come by so far this term, with the Spaniard now said to be ready to part ways with one player in particular.

Arsenal tell star to LEAVE the club in January

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been pretty obvious to most that Arteta will not give up in his quest for Premier League silverware, with the Gunners' board backing him to deliver success in terms of a first top-flight title since 2003.

And with several members of his squad not cutting it in terms of performances, or even injury problems for that matter, trimming down his group seems again to be a priority as the January window approaches.

Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres signed for the club earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to ESPN Brazil, Gabriel Jesus will be given permission to return back to Brazil in the winter months, with both Palmeiras and Flamengo interested in his services.

Reporters Andre Hernan and Bruno Andrade have given further details on the situation, insisting clubs are being placed on high alert regarding Jesus' availability in the next few months.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Gabriel Jesus looks much more towards staying in Europe than coming back to Brazil,” explained Hernan.

“Palmeiras made an approach earlier this year. Leila Pereira [Palmeiras’ president] even called before the club moved for Vitor Roque. But the response was that now isn’t the right time for him to return.”

Gabriel Jesus has struggled with a knee injury over the past 12 months (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrade revealed that Arsenal have already sent a message to the player’s camp and following the summer arrival of striker Viktor Gyökeres, Jesus is now on the list of potentuial departures.

“The club told Gabriel Jesus’ entourage that there’s a chance he could leave,” said Andrade. “Both Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are open to a sale in the next transfer window.”

The striker was also left out of Arsenal’s Champions League squad this season and in FourFourTwo's view, that would only further back up claims Arteta is happy to let Jesus leave in January.