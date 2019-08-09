Jurgen Klopp rules Alisson out of Super Cup clash with Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp was unsure about the seriousness of the calf injury sustained by Alisson Becker during Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Norwich but ruled the goalkeeper out of Wednesday’s Super Cup clash with Chelsea in Istanbul.

Alisson had to come off in the 39th minute against the Canaries at Anfield having gone down clutching his calf after slipping while playing a goal kick.

New signing Adrian came on as the Brazilian’s replacement, making his Reds debut four days after joining the club on a free transfer.

Boss Klopp said after the contest, the opening match of the Premier League season: “There was actually nothing bad to say about the game apart from Ali’s injury.

“That is of course not good for us but we have to see how serious it is and then we have to deal with it.

“It’s the calf and that’s it. He couldn’t carry on, that’s not a good sign, and we have to see. Wednesday he will not play. With all my experience I can say that already.”

Adrian made his Liverpool debut in the first half against Norwich (Martin Rickett/PA)

Asked if he thought Alisson had suffered a tear, Klopp said: “Maybe. But how can I say that without having a scan? He is injured for sure so we have to see how much.”

Regarding ex-West Ham keeper Adrian, who came in following Simon Mignolet’s departure, Klopp said: “He is a very confident guy.

“He came in and I don’t think he wanted to only sit on the bench for the next couple of years. He made himself ready.

“So yes, it’s a situation, but if you are in a situation like this you want to have somebody who played the league, who is experienced. He’s 32, he’s a calm guy, good with his feet. So a lot of good things.

“But you still don’t want to have a situation where (only) one goalie is fit. That’s how it is but we have to see.”

Klopp also said that 20-year-old Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who has been recovering from a broken hand, is “back in training but not at 100 per cent – we have to see how he reacts now”.

Liverpool were 3-0 up by the time they made the substitution, following a ninth-minute Grant Hanley own goal and efforts from Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, and three minutes after Alisson’s departure, Divock Origi made it 4-0.

Teemu Pukki pulled a goal back for newly-promoted Norwich in the 64th minute.

Klopp said of his side’s performance: “Good. For a long part of the game really good. I think the first 60 minutes were pretty impressive.

“If you are surprised Norwich use these little moments for being dangerous as well, I am not – that’s how they are. And still for 60 minutes we did what we had to do”.