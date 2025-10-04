How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV details and preview for huge Premier League clash

It's arguably the Premier League's standout fixture of the weekend on Saturday, as Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Want to watch the game live? FourFourTwo provides all the details...

Chelsea vs Liverpool key information • Date: Saturday 04 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Chelsea ensured former boss Jose Mourinho wasn't allowed a welcome return in midweek, as the Blues beat his Benfica side in UEFA Champions League action.

But it's back to business in the Premier League now for Enzo Maresca and his side, as the reigning champions arrive for a mouthwatering affair.

Liverpool have hit a tricky period with back-to-back losses, and the last time that happened was way back in March, so it's something manager Arne Slot will be acutely aware of.

Pressure is mounting for the Reds to get back on song, but with goalkeeper Alisson and striker Hugo Ekitike both set to miss out, it may be Chelsea's time to pounce.

Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the UK

Chelsea vs Liverpool is the Premier League's star game of the weekend and will be shown as part of Sky Sports' Saturday Night Football coverage. The broadcast will begin in the UK at 7:00 pm BST.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football are your destinations too for all the action and drama at Stamford Bridge.

Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the US

In the US, NBC are showing the action meaning Peacock Sports has exclusive rights to Chelsea vs Liverpool.

More details are provided below on how you can tune in Stateside.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Liverpool through Stan Sport.

Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Premier League preview

Chelsea's indifferent form as of late does mean many are starting to ponder whether the Blues really have the correct mettle to mount a Premier League title charge this season.

It may all come down to Saturday's affair, given how imperious Liverpool have been since Slot took over, but one thing is for certain: star man Cole Palmer will now not return to the pitch until after the October international break.

The Three Lions international is a huge miss for Maresca and his side, but his continuing groin problem, which may or may not need surgery, is a cause for concern.

Liverpool have lost back-to-back matches, and with a huge trip to Chelsea next on their assignment list, bouncing back will be at the forefront of their minds.

The Reds have looked a shadow of their former selves that stormed to the title at a canter over the past week, losing to both Crystal Palace and Galatasaray in successive outings.

Alexander Isak will likely lead the attack given Ekitike's problem but their will also be a Premier League debut for Giorgi Mamardashvili, with Alisson out after pulling up in midweek against the Turkish giants.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

We think Liverpool will have too much for the Blues and are backing Slot's men to get back on the winning ride with a narrow win in the capital.