Why Liverpool have axed Federico Chiesa as Rio Ngumoha Champions League squad requirement revealed

Arne Slot has made clear he will put his younger players first

Arne Slot has been forced into making a difficult decision ahead of the first game of his side's Champions League campaign.

Liverpool will visit Turf Moor to take on newly-promoted Burnley on their return from the current international break next Sunday, before turning their attention to the league phase of European football's most prestigious competition.

Atletico Madrid are first up for the Reds, with Diego Simeone's side set to visit Anfield on Wednesday September 17.

Arne Slot's Federico Chiesa decision shows where Liverpool see long-term future

The Champions League gets under way this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

All clubs taking part in the Champions League had to submit their squad lists this week after the transfer window closed on Monday - and Slot has made a bit of a statement with his selections.

Federico Chiesa will have to sit out the entire eight-game league phase after he failed to make the cut.

Federico Chiesa scored from the bench against Bournemouth on the opening day (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Juventus forward has been left out of Liverpool's 22-man squad, with 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha and 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni selected ahead of him.

Although Champions League squads can be composed of up to 25 senior players ('List A'), a maximum of 17 can be non-homegrown.

Liverpool have only Freddie Woodman, Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley, Curtis Jones and Jeremie Frimpong who fit that bill. Frimpong counts as homegrown thanks to having come through Manchester City's academy as a teenager.

Champions League sides can also name as many under-21 players as they like on 'List B' - but only if they meet certain criteria.

Giovanni Leoni arrived from Parma in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite their age, Ngumoha and Leoni cannot be included on Liverpool's B list of young players as they have been at the club for less than two years, meaning Slot had to use up A list slots usually reserved for senior players instead.

Including centre-back Leoni gives Slot extra depth in defence, but Ngumoha is a direct competitor with Chiesa for a place in Liverpool's forward line.

To FourFourTwo, plumping for Ngumoha over Chiesa sends a bit of a message as to where Slot sees the biggest long-term future following the youngster's match-winning turn from the bench against Newcastle, in which he became one of the Premier League's youngest-ever goalscorers.

Liverpool topped the league phase last season and it could be argued that there are likely to be games where Ngumoha can be fielded to give him experience of playing at the highest level.

Rio Ngumoha grabbed a late, late winner against Newcastle last month (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Slot meanwhile had to manage Chiesa's minutes last season after the Italian missed much of the first half of the campaign through injury.

Liverpool want to put in a better showing in the Champions League and the domestic cups this season after claiming the Premier League trophy last season, so there is still plenty of opportunity for Chiesa to get minutes. But Liverpool clearly see a huge future ahead for Ngumoha - and that already appears to be pushing Chiesa even further down the pecking order.