Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool exit due to club owners’ demands, according to former Reds star

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes that Jurgen Klopp is growing tired of ‘having to pull off miracles’ as he speculated over the reasons for the German’s forthcoming departure from Anfield.

Klopp announced last month that he would be standing down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, ending a nine-year stay at the club which has seen the team win six major trophies, including the Champions League and Premier League.

The 56-year-old admitted that he is ‘running out of energy’ in an emotional video address to Reds fans. Enrique, who was a part of the Liverpool squad Klopp inherited in 2015, believes that the demands of the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, to keep pace with free-spending Manchester City on a relatively limited budget has played a part in Klopp’s decision.

“I think there are many reasons why he’s leaving, but they are reasons that we will probably never find out,” the former Reds defender told Grosvenor Sport.

“Even if he doesn’t agree with me, I still think and believe the owners have a lot to do with it – you can’t renew your contract and suddenly leave the club, it doesn’t make any sense. There has to be more to it.

“It has to be something with the owners, he must be tired of having to pull off miracles all the time. He always has to do so much more than Manchester City and even Arsenal now to get what he wants in the transfer window. I don’t think he’s just tired generally, why would you renew your contract a few months ago if you’re tired? It doesn’t make sense.

“The fact that this has happened in the middle of the transfer window too is worth discussing. Klopp had probably had another window of talking about players that he needs to compete, because at the moment they’re fighting in every competition, and once again the club haven’t brought anyone in. They lost Joel Matip to injury, but instead of signing another defender, they’ve had to play Jarell Quansah.

“I think there’s more to it and that’s just my opinion – obviously he says something different and he knows his own reasons, but for him to leave now is strange. I think he’ll end up managing the German national team in the future.”

