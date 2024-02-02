Liverpool manager shortlist: The three bosses on the list to succeed Jurgen Klopp are named

The Liverpool manager shortlist could have three names on it likely to excite and intrigue Reds fans alike.

Last week, beloved boss Jurgen Klopp announced that the 2023/24 season would be his last at the helm of the Merseysiders, saying that he is, “running out of energy”. The 56-year-old has been Liverpool manager since 2015 and has worked consistently every season of his managerial career since taking up Mainz job in 2001.

Speaking on January 26, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs told FourFourTwo that he believes that though Xabi Alonso is odds-on favourite to return to the club that he won the Champions League with in 2005, two other standout candidates are on the Reds' radar.

Xabi Alonso is many Liverpool fans' pick to succeed Klopp (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s natural that Xabi Alonso will be one of the candidates,” Jacobs said. “And that's not just because of his Liverpool links. It's also because he's doing fantastic at Bayer Leverkusen. The CEO of the football club, Fernando Carro, told me in November, there's no formal clause to let Alonso leave.

“But what there is, is a willingness for Leverkusen to give Alonso the right opportunity, which means if he wants to leave, it will be a smooth process, no doubt for Liverpool as far as any club-to-club negotiation is concerned.

“So Alonso is going to be one, I think Roberto De Zerbi will be under consideration, I wouldn't rule out Julian Nagelsmann. The thing that maybe goes against Nagelsmann, is the fact that he was considered by Tottenham and Chelsea and he wasn't necessarily seen, despite being a top-class football coach as the right strategic fit, and personality fit.

Julian Nagelsmann has been overlooked by the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

“And FSG will be very clear that they're looking for all three of those areas: the football side, the strategic side, and the personality side. This is not just about the top coach, it's about finding somebody who can continue within the model. And just because Klopp’s going and there'll be a new permanent sporting director, it doesn't mean the model is going to change.”

Julian Nagelsmann is currently managing Germany's national team on an interim basis following the sacking of Hansi Flick last autumn – though his contract with Die Mannschaft wraps up after the home-soil tournament of Euro 2024. De Zerbi, meanwhile, is thought to be a target for Manchester United to replace Erik ten Hag but has managed to win just three of his last 16 fixtures in charge at Brighton & Hove Albion.

