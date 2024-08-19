Just like being there: Bar showing Premier League games on enormous big-screen simulates stadium experience of Manchester United vs Fulham better than anything we've EVER seen

Football fans have been left agog at footage of an impressive California bar with a novel approach to broadcasting Premier League football.

Cosm Experience Bar in Los Angeles features a gigantic screen covering an entire wall, like an IMAX or a Star Trek viewscreen, with seating laid out in front of it like in a high-end cinema.

A VIP area sets customers back around $100 (£78), with the rows of seats priced at $22 (£17).

The footage is beamed directly from the stadium, with the footage on the main screen filmed from just behind the goal, giving the illusion of sitting in the front row of one end of the stadium.

It's a bit weird that they've effectively chosen the worst seat in the house for their main view, but we appreciate it probably hammers home the novelty of the experience better than the superior view from halfway up the stand on the halfway line.

In any case, there are smaller screens showing the usual TV footage up in the corners of the giant screen.

Overall, though, it looks superb - the next best thing to actually being in the stadium live.

If we wanted to watch a sporting event or concert from the other side of the world and this kind of facility were available in our city, we'd seriously consider giving it a go.

We just hope they pipe in the smell of pies, stale beer, Bovril and a little bit of urine to truly complete the stadium experience.

