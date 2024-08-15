Alan Shearer tips Arsenal to beat Manchester City to Premier League title...if they make one key signing

Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer has tipped Arsenal to finally end Manchester City's run of dominance by claiming the Premier League title this season.

The former Newcastle United and England centre-forward believes this is the year for Mikel Arteta's side after they ran Manchester City close over the past two seasons - but expects it to be tight at the top again.

Shearer is particularly high on Arsenal's prospects if they can go out and make one key signing plenty of fans have been crying out for.

VIDEO Riccardo Calafiori Is The FINAL Piece Of Mikel Arteta's Jigsaw

Alan Shearer predicts Arsenal to overturn Manchester City to win Premier League

Speaking to Betfair, Shearer said: "I think it'll be a really tight race for the Premier League title this season and I see more than two teams competing for it. I think the usual teams you'd expect to be up there who've already spent a few quid will put themselves in better positions than what they were last year.

"There's still so much that can happen in the transfer window. If Arsenal go out and sign a statement centre forward, then I really think they would have an excellent chance of winning the title.

"I think that could make the difference for them. Keep in mind how brilliant they were defensively last season, but they've now gone out and spent a fortune on another really, really good defender in Riccardo Calafiori. I still think they do need to strengthen in that centre-forward position and that could make the difference.

Arsenal were pipped to the Premier League title on the final day last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"There's going to be a few 'ifs', because that's what happens before a ball has been kicked. Even with Newcastle and the potential signing of Marc Guehi. He is what they need and if they can secure his signing then I would hope they could get into a Champions League position. That's why it's difficult to predict things at this stage.

"I do think it'll be between Man City and Arsenal again but if Arsenal go out and sign a striker then I'd fancy them to win the title this year."

Shearer added: "I think Liverpool will finish in the top four again. I'd be hopeful of Newcastle because they haven't got European football to contend with this year so in terms of injuries and squad availability, that should help them. If they can get a free run then I'd be hopeful that Newcastle could finish fourth.

Alan Shearer's predicted Premier League table

Arsenal Man City Liverpool Newcastle Man United Spurs Aston Villa West Ham Chelsea Fulham Brighton Bournemouth Brentford Crystal Palace Wolves Nottingham Forest Everton Ipswich Southampton Leicester

"There are other teams that will be challenging. I was impressed with Man United in the Community Shield. They looked really good and had the better chances - albeit Man City still had a few players out injured or still recovering from the Euros but I think it'll be a really tight race for the top four.

"I think Spurs will challenge again. Dominic Solanke is a good signing for them. They paid a lot of money for him but he's what they needed and he will help them kick on a little bit more as well."

Manchester City could go for a fifth straight title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shearer meanwhile expects last season to repeat itself at the bottom of the table. Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United all came up from the Championship for the 2023/24 season, only to make an immediate return to the second tier.

Shearer said: "It's not rocket science to know that the three promoted teams will find it really difficult. Leicester might even have [an FFP] punishment to face at some stage and if they do then it'll be very difficult for them to survive in the Premier League.

"Everton and Bournemouth may find themselves in a tricky situation, along with Nottingham Forest. Wolves have had to sell the likes of Max Kilman and Pedro Neto too but as usual I think the newly-promoted sides Southampton, Ipswich and Leicester will find it difficult to stay up.

