Kagawa keen on Dortmund return

Kagawa, 24, struggled with injuries in his debut season at Old Trafford, scoring six goals in 26 appearances across all competitions.

The Japan international was outstanding for Dortmund in the 2011-12 campaign, helping them to a league and cup double, but largely failed to replicate his form following his move for a reported transfer fee of £13million.

And Kagawa has admitted he would like to play for Dortmund again, once he has proven himself with United.

Kagawa told TV Tokyo: "Yes, one day I will (return to Dortmund). If Dortmund are ok with it.

"I'm happy we won the league (last year) but I'm not satisfied with my performance.

"The club has a long history and it was great that I could play in Sir Alex Ferguson's last season.

"At first there were also moments when I felt a bit lost but I tried not to give too much importance on such a feeling."

Kagawa has described the 2013-14 season as "really important" for himself, as he bids to become a regular starter under new United boss David Moyes.

But competition for places is high, with Kagawa – who was often employed on the wing last season – fighting for a spot alongside Ashley Young, Antonio Valencia and new signing Wilfried Zaha.

"I have no excuse any more after a year in the Premier League," he said.

"I know I'm at a place where you can't play if you don't achieve results. I'm determined to do it, also because there will be World Cup.

"It's really an important year for me."