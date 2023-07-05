Kai Havertz appears to mock Mason Mount over Englishman's goodbye message to Chelsea fans

Chelsea fans have been left confused by Kai Haverz's response to Mason Mount's farewell video announcing his move to Manchester United.

Mount, who spent 18 years at Chelsea after joining as a youth team player, issued a heartfelt message to Blues fans, in which he explained his reasons for moving to Man United in a €60 million deal.

In the video message, Mount said, "Hi Chelsea fans. Given the speculation over the last six months, this may not come as a surprise to you but it doesn't make it any easier to tell you that I've made a decision to leave Chelsea.

"I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I've been for all of your support over the last 18 years. I know some of you won't be happy with my decision, but it's what is right for me at this moment in my career.”

Beneath the video, Havertz simply posted four crying emojis. Fans on social media have been unsure what to make of the reaction, given that Havertz also left Chelsea this summer, joining Arsenal in a €70m switch.

Some believe Havertz is merely showing genuine sorrow over Mount's decision to leave Stamford Bridge. Mount is a lifelong Chelsea fan and his sadness about leaving is evident throughout the video. Others, however, have suggested that the German is mocking Mount – possibly labelling him a crybaby.

Havertz had previously angered Chelsea fans in this summer, after posting a video alongside then team-mate Mateo Kovacic, with the caption "We're ready."

A few days later, both Kovacic and Havertz left the club, for Manchester City and Arsenal respectively. It has been suggested Havertz was alluding to their departures, as opposed to the season ahead with Chelsea.

Whatever Havertz's intention with his reaction to Mount's farewell video, it can safely be assumed, given his recent behaviour on social media, the midfielder will get a frosty reaction when he returns to West London with the Gunners next term.

