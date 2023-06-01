Karim Benzema in shock Real Madrid departure after 14 years: report
Karim Benzema has been at Real Madrid since 2009 and recently spoke to Carlo Ancelotti about quitting, following his Ballon d'Or win last year
Karim Benzema is to leave Real Madrid after 14 years of service and five Champions League titles.
The Frenchman picked up a Ballon d'Or last year and became the oldest player since Stanley Matthews to be given the honour, after leading Los Blancos to an historic 14th Champions League trophy. But at the age of 35 and following 353 goals in the white of Madrid, he will depart – despite signing a deal to tie him to the club until 2024.
Benzema is the last of the iconic BBC trio which also included Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale – spelling the end of an era at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Karim Benzema is expected to leave Real Madrid for an offer in Saudi Arabia
The Athletic reported recently that the No.9 had received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia – now, the same outlet says that the forward met with manager Carlo Ancelotti for a sit down "which was not considered usual or part of the team’s schedule."
Real Madrid are believed to be standing aside and respecting the player's wishes to leave. The striker moved to Real back in 2009 from Lyon and has never seriously been linked with a move since.
"Benzema’s Madrid team-mates knew he had been tempted by the offer from Saudi Arabia for several weeks and he has also asked one of the club’s physios to join him there," The Athletic claims.
Benzema will leave Real Madrid fifth on their all-time appearances list and second to just Cristiano Ronaldo on the all-time scoring list.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By James Andrew