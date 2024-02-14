Karim Benzema sees Saudi Arabia nightmare go from bad to worse, as season is thrown into turmoil by Al-Ittihad

Karim Benzema faces yet more turmoil in Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ittihad making a shock decision over the Frenchman.

Despite being club captain and scoring nine in 15 games, Benzema hasn't played since a 5-2 defeat to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on Boxing Day. He missed Al-Ittihad's mid-season training camp in January before having a training ground bust-up with manager Marcello Gallardo.

He subsequently failed to play in the Saudi Pro League match against Al-Tai and a King's Cup quarter-final victory over Al-Faisaly. Things haven't improved in the intervening period, either, with the latest Al-Ittihad a decision proving a real blow for Benzema and his career in the Middle East.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Al-Ittihad have left Benzema out of their Asian Champions League squad for Thursday's match against Uzbekistan side Navbahor Namangan.

With sides only allowed to name five non-Asian players in squads for the tournament, Gallardo has snubbed Benzema a spot in the name in place of N'Golo Kante, Fabinho, Ahmed Hegazy, Abderrazak Hamdallah and Romarinho.

The report suggests that Benzema's lack of fitness has contributed to Gallardo's decision, with the 36-year-old now training alone in Saudi Arabia as his team-mates travel to Uzbekistan looking to take the club deep into the Asian Champions League.

While his career in Saudi Arabia is in jeopardy, Benzema is still committed to developing football in the country and the long-term project.

"I'm not only a football player here in Saudi Arabia," Benzema told GQ Middle East, "I'm also an ambassador. I'm here to bring great European players in, in the near future, even if there are already great ones in the Saudi league. Our challenge is to raise it to the same level of the European Leagues.

"Time will tell [what happens next] but it will be myself who chooses when my career will end or not. Ultimately, I would like to be remembered as someone who started from the bottom and worked their way up to the top alone, and despite all the obstacles I have faced. That is something that makes me truly proud."

