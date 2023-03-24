Kelly Smith tells FourFourTwo who she's backing for the Women's Super League title

Women's Super League legend Kelly Smith has told FourFourTwo that this season's title race is one of the toughest in history.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City are all still in with a chance of winning the WSL, with all four sides looking strong at the top of the table. Now, former England and Arsenal star Smith has said that each of the four have their own merits and that it could go down to the wire.

Of course, being a former Gunner, though, the former forward told FFT that she'd "love to see" Jonas Eidevall's side clinch a first title in four years.

Kelly Smith has her say on the Women's Super League title…

Arsenal legend Kelly Smith would "love" to see her former side win another title (Image credit: Getty)

"It’s a tough one – I think Chelsea made a statement by beating Manchester United," Smith said. "Man United have really impressed me this season, they have so many goalscorers and aren’t conceding too many.

"Manchester City have really gone under the radar this season, not many people are talking about them but they’ve got a great team ethic and a work rate right to the death.

"And Arsenal have really kicked on since the Conti Cup final – it gave them a lot of belief. They dominated Chelsea for large periods of that game and I saw newfound confidence against Reading so hopefully, they can kick on.

(Image credit: Alan Walter - Arsenal FC/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

"I’d love to see them win it, they are outsiders, really, but the good thing about it is that with all four teams having to play each other, it could come down to the final couple of games."

A former Arsenal star who won the Quadruple, Smith says that the Conti Cup final could be the springboard for the club to really establish themselves once more as a dominant force – and that the trophy could become the first of many for Eidevall.

"They can dominate: and they’ve signed two very talented young players in Kathrine Kuhl and Victoria Pelova who look good," Smith said. "They just need a little more time in terms of time and game experience. They’re still very young but they’re two of the best young European talents. They’re going to improve over the next few years and it’s a statement that they’re at the club."