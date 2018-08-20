Kenedy escapes further action over Camarasa kick

Kenedy will face no further action after kicking out at Victor Camarasa during Newcastle United's goalless draw with Cardiff City.

The Brazilian escaped censure for kicking out at the Bluebirds midfielder after 33 minutes of a first half in which he failed to complete a single pass.

Following receipt of the referee's report, and because a free-kick was awarded at the time, the Football Association will not be looking into the incident further.

Newcastle were ultimately reduced to 10 men when substitute Isaac Hayden saw red for a clumsy lunge on Josh Murphy.

Kenedy had a chance to be the hero after Sean Morrison handled Yoshinori Muto's cross, only to see his tame effort saved by Neil Etheridge.