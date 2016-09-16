Kessie wants to play for Manchester United

Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie has his sights set on a future move to Manchester United.

The 19-year-old has started the season in sensational fashion, scoring five goals in four matches in all competitions for the club from Bergamo.

Kessie, who has already been capped by Ivory Coast, joined Atalanta in 2015 but spent last season on loan at Cesena in Serie B.

While Kessie hopes to reach the level of midfield stars Yaya Toure and Michael Essien, his long-term ambition is to represent United.

"My idols are Yaya Toure and Essien. I was told that I have to work very hard to reach a big level," Kessie told Sky Italia.

"Now I want to learn Italian tactics but in the future, I like the Premier League. I'd like to play for Manchester United. I don't know if [Jose] Mourinho will be there, but Manchester United has always been my favourite team."

Kessie claimed Juventus wanted to sign him back in 2013 and that he could have moved to the Premier League with Sunderland taking an interest, but he opted against the switch.

"In 2013 - after Under-17 World Cup - Juventus wanted me, but I had watched AC Milan and I loved [Andriy] Shevchenko," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"During the summer I was close to Sunderland, but then I preferred Serie A to the Premier League because in Italy it's possible to learn tactics.

"I hope I will play in England in my future, but not for now."