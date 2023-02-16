Kevin De Bruyne has taken to Instagram stories after Manchester City beat Arsenal to share the moment when he was pelted by plastic cups.

The Belgian playmaker was at the centre of everything for the champions, scoring the opening goal after a wayward back pass from Takehiro Tomiyasu, before registering an assist later on and claiming the man of the match.

As De Bruyne was substituted late on in the contest, however, he was the subject of a plastic cup attack from Arsenal fans, while he walked around the touchline to leave the field of play.

Kevin De Bruyne's Instagram story, following Manchester City's victory over Arsenal, features the moment he was attacked by flying cups

Kevin De Bruyne's Instagram story following Manchester City's victory over Arsenal (Image credit: @KevinDeBruyne on Instagram)

Luckily, De Bruyne seems to have seen the funny side of the childish cup-throwing, asking, "Beer anyone?" on his Instagram (opens in new tab) while sharing pictures of the moment that he became the target of the missiles.

KDB may have been especially targeted for his role in the goals – but in one moment, the Manchester City star actually angered the home crowd by pushing Gunners boss, Mikel Arteta. With the ball landing at the Spaniard's feet, De Bruyne went to retrieve it for a throw, only for Arteta to tap it out of his path. De Bruyne reacted by pushing the man he worked with at Man City, drawing ire from the crowd.

The 3-1 victory sent City top of the table on goal difference, though Arsenal have a game in hand. The return fixture at the Etihad Stadium is set for April 26 – and could be decisive in who celebrates with a beer come May.