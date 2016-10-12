Klinsmann sees room for improvement

Jurgen Klinsmann says he has identified areas for improvement after his United States side drew 1-1 with New Zealand ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Mexico.

USA appeared to be set for victory as they led at half-time through Julian Green's fine opener, but, having failed to build on their advantage, saw Monty Patterson level things up for New Zealand.

Klinsmann's side face Mexico in the opening game of the CONCACAF hexagonal round of qualifying next month as they aim to secure a place in the top three and earn a spot at Russia 2018.

"I mean when we watch that game again, when we analyse it and we see kind of small pieces and individual performances, there are definitely a couple things that we are not OK with," Klinsmann said.

"But that's why we play these games."

Captain Michael Bradley, however, believed the clash against New Zealand was a "hectic" encounter, very different from any qualification match.

"When they start throwing more numbers at us and they start in some ways becoming even more direct and more desperate, that combined with some subs on both sides just means that the game becomes hectic," he said.

"We gave away a bad goal, and ultimately that’s the difference between winning and tying."