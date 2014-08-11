Klose calls time on his Germany career

The veteran 36-year-old striker scored 71 goals in 137 appearances over 13 years for the national team.

Klose signs off with Germany as a world champion having helped Joachim Low's men triumph at the World Cup in Brazil last month.

During the tournament, Klose became the most prolific goalscorer in World Cup history as he scored in the 7-1 drubbing of the hosts in the semi-final, to take his tally to 16 - one more than legendary Brazil striker Ronaldo.