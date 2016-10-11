Inter coach Frank de Boer has likened Geoffrey Kondogbia to Manchester United ace Paul Pogba and believes the Frenchman has the ability to become a top player.

De Boer heavily criticised Kondogbia in the wake of Inter's 1-1 Serie A draw with Bologna back in September, having withdrawn him in the 28th minute following an underwhelming display.

Nevertheless, De Boer is adamant he still believes in the 23-year-old and has backed him to become a star.

"Kondogbia is like Pogba," De Boer told reporters.

"They play the same position. He has to win his personal duels and keep things simple, but he has all the characteristics needed to become a top player.

"He is still young and has room for improvement. But he is physically strong and has a lot of quality. He has to keep working on details to improve."

De Boer also touched on the situation of Marcelo Brozovic, who has not featured for Inter since angrily reacting to his substitution in the Europa League defeat versus Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

"I am happy Brozovic played two games for Croatia," De Boer added.

"It is important for him to get some playing time. We will see how things are now. He is a great player and can contribute a lot. It is just a matter of time."