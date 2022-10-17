Kylian Mbappe rubbishes PSG exit rumours amid renewed Real Madrid speculation

Kylian Mbappe has categorically dismissed speculation that he's asked to leave PSG (opens in new tab) in the January.

Last week, it was reported that France superstar was dissatisfied with his treatment by the Ligue 1 giants (opens in new tab) and angling for a New Year departure. That prompted fresh talk of a move to Real Madrid (opens in new tab), with whom Mbappe was heavily linked this summer before signing a new, three-year deal at PSG.

But the 23-year-old dismissed the latest round of rumours surrounding his future, admitting he was astonished to hear them.

Mbappe was urged to stay at PSG this summer by French president Emmanuel Macron (Image credit: Jean Cautuffe/Getty Images)

Speaking to French outlet RMC Sport after PSG extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 with a 1-0 home win over arch-rivals Marseille (opens in new tab) on Sunday, Mbappe said (opens in new tab):

"I have not asked to leave PSG in January. I'm not furious with the club; it's not true.

"I was shocked by this news as everyone else. People may think I'm involved; I'm not at all. I was taking a nap; my entourage was ay my little brother's game. We were stunned when we found out ... I just wanted to say that it's completely false. I'm very happy here."

PSG are still unbeaten in all competitions this season – and Mbappe has been integral to their fine start to the campaign, combining delightfully with Lionel Messi and Neymar up front.

With 12 goals in 14 appearances this term, Mbappe looks in fine form as the World Cup 2022 – which France enter as reigning champions – draws ever closer.