Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool? Reds given transfer hope as PSG forward 'rejects Real Madrid'

Liverpool may have been boosted in their hopes of signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer after it was reported on Sunday that the French forward is ready to reject Real Madrid.

Mbappe almost joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, only to change his mind at the last minute and sign a new contract with PSG.

That deal expires at the end of the season and so far, the World Cup winner has refused to discuss a fresh agreement with the Parisian club.

"I still haven't made a decision," Mbappe said a few days ago when asked about his future after PSG beat Toulouse to win the Trophee des Champions.

"But in any case, with the agreement I made with the president this summer, whatever my decision we managed to protect all the parties. And to preserve the serenity of the club for the challenges to come, which is the most important thing. When will I decide? I don't know.

"In 2022, I waited because I didn't know until May. If I know what I'm going to do, I'm not going to hang around. That does not make any sense. But like I said, the most important thing is to win trophies. The team and the group are looking towards that. My situation, no one talks about it within the club. I just want to help win trophies, like I did today."

But according to The Times, Mbappe is unhappy at Real Madrid's transfer tactics and is ready to reject Los Blancos for a second time.

That could see Liverpool move to the front of the queue for the French forward. The Reds hold a long-standing interest in the 25-year-old and would likely be favourites for his signature if the 14-time European champions cannot persuade him to join.

Mbappe also received a huge offer from the Saudi Pro League last summer and the competition's director of football, Michael Enemalo, has hinted there could be a fresh bid for the Frenchman this summer.

However, Mbappe is understood to be keen to stay in Europe and late on Sunday, a contradictory report in Foot Mercato insisted the player has agreed to sign for Madrid in the summer.

The saga is set to continue for some time yet.

