Kylian Mbappe: The options available to PSG forward after admitting he's undecided about future

Kylian Mbappe and his future remains a saga that has rumbled on since time began, with flirtations with Real Madrid invariably quashed by his fallible love for PSG.

But this January things are a little different. With just six months remaining on his current deal, Mbappe can start negotiating with clubs outside of France - and even sign a pre-contract agreement to move to a desired side in the summer.

He claimed after beating Toulouse 2-0 on Wednesday night that he hasn't made a decision on his future yet, though, despite Real Madrid having imposed a mid-January deadline on the 25-year-old.

“No (I have not made a decision on my future), I’m very, very motivated for this year," Mbappe said. "It’s very important. As I said, we’ve got titles to go after and we’ve already taken one. After that, I haven’t made up my mind yet. I haven’t made a choice.

“With the agreement I made with the President this summer, whatever my decision, we managed to protect all parties and preserve the club’s serenity for the challenges ahead, which remains the most important thing. So let’s say it’s secondary.”

Mbappe needs to make a decision sooner rather than later, with this arguably the most important transfer window of his career. There are a range of options available, as FFT delves into below.

What options are available to Kylian Mbappe?

1. Wait until the summer

While this would be another case of Mbappe kicking the can further down the road and stalling on a decision, this option might make sense to the Frenchman. After all, Mbappe still has six months remaining on his current deal and might want to see what the second half of the season brings - especially in the Champions League - before making a definitive choice.

Plus, the Real Madrid ultimatum might well prove a bluff: Mbappe is arguably the best player in world football, and if he's available on a free in the summer of 2024 then not even Los Blancos will turn their noses up at the prospect of signing him just to save face.

Having already foregone his loyalty bonus, as part of an agreement reached with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in August 2023 to allow him to continue playing this term without having to sign a new deal, Mbappe could also look to protect himself.

The PSG ultras are fanatical supporters who have proven in the past that they don't take kindly to decisions that badly affect the club, while the PSG president even banned Mbappe from playing simply for refusing to sign a new deal last summer - who's to say Al-Khelaifi won't do the same again if Mbappe pledges his future elsewhere?

2. Sign a one-year extension at PSG

Will Mbappe commit another year to PSG? (Image credit: Getty Images)

PSG might not like it, but Mbappe adding a one-year extension to his current deal could suit all parties the best. Following all these years of flirting with the exit door, Mbappe's departure seems inevitable at some point, so PSG may as well cash in on him while they have the chance.

The 25-year-old and PSG could strike a deal during negotiations to include an agreed fee for other clubs to match, meaning Mbappe gets his wish of signing elsewhere while the French side capitalise on the unavoidable situation.

Real Madrid have proven they're willing to stump up huge sums of cash in the past for the forward, too, having bid more than £150m in 2021 when he had just a year remaining on his deal. While Ancelotti's side might be less inclined to shell out a similar fee this time around, PSG have the opportunity to at least make some money the star.

3. Commit his long-term future to the French champions

Mbappe is now the main man at PSG (Image credit: Getty Images)

At some point or another, Mbappe has to (surely) commit to a club for the long-term future, so why not PSG? He's already into his seventh season with the Parisian side, and could cement his status as the club's greatest-ever player over the course of the next few campaigns by sticking around.

He clearly enjoys playing under Luis Enrique, too, something that can't necessarily be said of previous incumbents.

“He (Luis Enrique) says that a good player can play in several positions," Mbappe said on Wednesday. "So I think I’m a good player. Today I play in the middle, but the good thing is that no matter where I play, or where we play, he adapts to our qualities, so we’re never out of touch.

"Wherever I play, I don’t think I’ll have any problem performing well.”

Indeed, Kylian Mbappe is now the main man at one of Europe's elite clubs, something he might not necessarily get to enjoy if he moves elsewhere. Sharing the limelight has been a problem in the past for him as well, evidenced when Lionel Messi and Neymar both occupied the Parc des Princes pitch alongside him.

4. Move to the Spanish capital already

Mbappe and Real Madrid seems inevitable - but it might never happen (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pristine white kit of Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe seems pre-destined. And yet, the footballing world is still waiting for the match-up to happen.

Both club and player need each other, however: Mbappe is currently the biggest superstar on the planet that Real can't live without, while Los Blancos provide the promise of glory that the Frenchman clearly desires. Plus, Mbappe is a major upgrade on Joselu, regardless of his ignominy at starting upfront.

Just imagine Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe linking up at the Bernabeu for years to come. That's guaranteed Champions League dominance, it's impossible to deny. Plus, the constant back and forth is quite frankly getting tedious.

5. Liverpool calling?

Klopp has reportedly contacted Mbappe and his representatives (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah is still at the height of his powers, but at 31 the Egyptian forward unfortunately won't last forever. Liverpool will need a new superstar - and Mbappe is the perfect option.

According to Le Parisien, the Reds are weighing up the possibility of submitting a proposal to Mbappe and his representatives, as Jurgen Klopp seeks to bolster his attack for the coming years. Wages are a stumbling block, however, with PSG able to blow Liverpool out of the water when it comes to salary.

But while it won't be easy to convince Mbappe to join, the prospect of pitting himself against Erling Haaland and Co. in the Premier League could be too tempting an offer to turn down. Ligue 1 isn't exactly the most competitive at the moment, after all.

