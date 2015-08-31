La Liga Deadline Day: De Gea speculation mounts, Raul Garcia joins Athletic

Speculation that Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea could complete a move to Real Madrid by the end of the day has intensified, with Keylor Navas now expected to move in the opposite direction.

As the transfer deadline closes in, a fee of up to €40million has been mooted, although reports claim that would include the value of Navas.

De Gea's potential return to Madrid, where he previously played for city rivals Atletico, will undoubtedly dominate the headlines should a deal go through, but there has been plenty of movement elsewhere in La Liga.

Raul Garcia has completed his move from Atleti to Athletic Bilbao after undergoing a medical, with the clubs having agreed a deal on Sunday.

The experienced midfielder signs a four-year contract at San Mames.

Adrian Lopez has swapped Porto for Villarreal in a season-long loan deal following a difficult debut campaign in Portugal, while Levante midfielder Pape Diop heads to Espanyol on a three-year contract.

Malaga rubber-stamped the return of veteran frontman Roque Santa Cruz from Cruz Azul, Izet Haijrovic is loaned from Werder Bremen to Eibar, and Udinese's Neuton joins Granada in a temporary move.

Elsewhere, Javi Guerra leaves Cardiff City to join Rayo Vallecano, who have also signed ex-Spain winger Pablo Hernandez.

Hernandez's former Swansea City team-mate Michu is thought to be a target for a number of Liga clubs, including Rayo, and posted a cryptic message on Twitter on Monday.

"In the end, it comes down to feeling loved," he tweeted, possibly in reference to being frozen out by the Welsh club since his return from a loan spell at Napoli last term.