Lampard targets success with Vieira at New York

Frank Lampard believes the appointment of Patrick Vieira as New York City coach was a "great choice" and is targeting success in the MLS this season.

Vieira officially took charge at New York on January 1 after spending several years working in the youth coaching setup at Manchester City.

Lampard has experience working with Vieira after spending a year with Manchester City before he moved to the United States for the back-end of last season.

The two are also familiar on the pitch, coming up against each other on numerous occasions when Lampard was with Chelsea and Vieira at Arsenal.

And the former England international is certain Vieira will be a success in the MLS.

"I think it's a great choice," Lampard told ESPN. "I worked with him in Manchester for a year when he was working with the under 21s and I spoke to him at the back end of last season, when I think he spoke to every player one on one.

"He'll bring experience, he was a top player obviously and he's been gaining experience as a coach in Manchester for a few years.

"The players will respect him and try to do our best for him and, as I say, let's hope we can bring the club some success."

The 2016 MLS season begins in March, with Vieira's first test coming in the form of Chicago Fire.