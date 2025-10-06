Exclusive: Sergio Busquets reveals future coaching plan

Current Inter Miami star Sergio Busquets is to retire at the end of this MLS season

Sergio Busquets has spent nearly two decades orchestrating play from midfield and is now beginning to envision doing the same from the sideline.

The legendary Spaniard is nearing the end of his decorated playing career after recently announcing that he will retire with Inter Miami at the end of the Major League Soccer season.

Questions have naturally been raised about what's next for the cerebral 37-year-old World Cup winner, but he answered some of them on Saturday by revealing that coaching is eventually in his plans.

Sergio Busquets: In theory, yes, I would like to coach

Sergio Busquets with Pep Guardiola

"I think in the future I would [like to manage], yes," Busquets told FourFourTwo. "But for now, I'd like to take a sabbatical.

"It’s been many years without almost any weekends off – like any footballer – but obviously playing for the national team means having even less time, despite it offering you something extra.

"I want to enjoy some downtime with my family, have time for them and for myself. I want to spend time with my children, watch them grow, travel more, be with my wife, and watch football from a different perspective.

"Then in the future, we’ll see. In theory, yes, I would like to coach, but for now, I want to focus on the present because there’s still a long way to go."

Busquets added that he might take a year and a half off before enrolling in the coaching course, but did not mention whether he would like to start his managerial career in Spain, the United States, or elsewhere.

Regardless, one former teammate who took the coaching path is totally convinced that future options will not be in shortage for Busquets.

"I think Busi clearly will be a coach. I have no doubt," said Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano. "He will decide the when, how, and where.

"It could be in Miami or it could be anywhere because people like Busi that are so important to this sport have a chance to coach in many clubs, even at Barcelona. I do not have any doubt."

Known for his exceptional understanding of the game, calmness on the ball, and pinpoint passing in between lines, Busquets has long been credited with redefining the role of a holding midfielder in the modern game.

He has shown flashes of his class alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami during the past two-and-a-half seasons, helping transform the South Florida side into an immediate contender.

Busquets rolled back the years in Miami (Image credit: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Those contributions have served as reminders as to why the poised and professional Busquets won so many titles, including multiple UEFA Champions League crowns, during his time with Barcelona and Spain's national team.

But the skilled veteran – who has never been blessed with top-notch athletic abilities – has often looked a step off the pace this year in the physically demanding MLS.

He has been exposed defensively while his impact in possession has diminished, making retirement seem likely for some time now.

That, of course, did not stop Inter Miami from honouring Busquets after Saturday night’s 4–1 win over the New England Revolution at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Club co-owners Jorge and Jose Mas welcomed Busquets and his family to the pitch for a post-match ceremony, which included a tribute video with messages from Messi, David Beckham, Pep Guardiola, Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Carles Puyol, Luis Enrique, and other icons.

Busquets gave thanks to Inter Miami and its fans during his brief speech on the field, and added that he hopes to finish his playing days on the highest note possible.

Inter Miami remains in the hunt for its first MLS Cup, and Busquets is aiming to help the team win the title that would give him the latest and last accomplishment in a career littered with them.

"Hopefully this can end in the best way," said Busquets. "That is, being in the playoffs and gunning for the MLS Cup."