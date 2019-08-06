Laurent Koscielny nears Arsenal exit as Ligue 1 club have bid accepted

Laurent Koscielny is set to join Bordeaux from Arsenal, according to the Telegraph.

The French defender has been granted his wish to return to France following a nine-year spell at the Emirates Stadium.

The former club captain caused controversy last month when he refused to travel to the United States for Arsenal's pre-season tour.

Koscielny hoped that his decision would put pressure on the club to sell him in the final year of his contract.

And the 33-year-old looks to have got his way as Bordeaux close in on a £4.6m deal.

Unai Emery tried to persuade Koscielny to stay put for another campaign, but the former Lorient man was determined to return to Ligue 1.

