'League Two player': Erling Haaland mocked by Roy Keane and Gary Neville for off day in Manchester City draw against Arsenal

By Ben Hayward
published

Erling Haaland has been mocked by Roy Keane and Gary Neville after a poor performance in Manchester City's draw vs Arsenal

Erling Haaland looks dejected after missing a chance in Manchester City's Premier League match against Bournemouth in November 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Erling Haaland has been mocked by Roy Keane and Gary Neville after an off-colour performance for Manchester City in their goalless draw against Arsenal on Sunday.

Haaland missed a glorious chance to win the match in the 83rd minute when a corner was flicked into his path at the back post, but the Norwegian striker got it all wrong and did not even make contact with the ball.

