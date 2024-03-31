'League Two player': Erling Haaland mocked by Roy Keane and Gary Neville for off day in Manchester City draw against Arsenal

Erling Haaland has been mocked by Roy Keane and Gary Neville after an off-colour performance for Manchester City in their goalless draw against Arsenal on Sunday.

Haaland missed a glorious chance to win the match in the 83rd minute when a corner was flicked into his path at the back post, but the Norwegian striker got it all wrong and did not even make contact with the ball.

Speaking on Sky Sports commentary for the game, Neville laughed and said it looked like the striker "never played football before," while Keane was scathing in his assessment of the 23-year-old after the match.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The levels of his general play is so poor," the former Manchester United midfielder said.

"Not just today, I think his laying stuff off, headers, whatever it might be – in front of goal he's the best in the world – but for his general play for such a player it is so poor... he has to improve that.

"He's almost like a League Two player, that's the way I look at him. His general play has to improve, and it will do over the next few years."

Haaland has now failed to score in three appearances against Arsenal this season and for Manchester City, Sunday's goalless game ended a run of 57 consecutive home matches in which they had converted every time.

The champions remain in third place, but are now three points behind leaders Liverpool and two adrift of Arsenal in the title race with nine rounds remaining.

Next up for Pep Guardiola's side is a home fixture against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

