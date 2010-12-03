Lecce's Diamoutene accosted by own fans

Lecce's Mali defender Souleymane Diamoutene was manhandled in training by his own ultra fans, who tried to rip his shirt from his back after being angered by the ex-Bari player wearing the captain's armband and his recent form.

Players and coaches eventually calmed the situation and a dozen ultras left the field as police were called. Diamoutene said he received verbal abuse but not of a racist nature.

Lecce, big rivals with Bari, host Genoa on Sunday trying to climb up from second bottom after coach Luigi De Canio was confirmed in his post after offering to resign.

Fifth-placed champions Inter Milan visit second-placed Lazio later on Friday with a forward line which has yet to score a goal in the league this term.

Samuel Eto'o's suspension and Diego Milito's injury mean Goran Pandev, Wesley Sneijder and Jonathan Biabiany again lead the attack.

Leaders AC Milan entertain Brescia on Saturday with Ronaldinho and Andrea Pirlo itching to get back into the side but coach Massimiliano Allegri could again leave the pair out as he looks for speed and dynamism.

Despite looking tired, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will again be the main striker with Milan expected to make a January purchase upfront. A cheeky bid for Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli has not being discounted by chief executive Adriano Galliani.

Juventus travel to Catania on Sunday with Alberto Aquilani set to return to the side after being ineligible for the Europa League exit at Lech Poznan on Wednesday.

AS Roma visit Chievo Verona on Saturday with leftback John Arne Riise set to miss out with a thigh injury.

Napoli striker Edinson Cavani meets former side Palermo on Monday in fine form after a hat-trick in Thursday's 3-3 Europa League draw in Utrecht.

"Yes, Palermo is part of my history," the Uruguayan told reporters. "It will be a special game for me and there will be strong emotions. I want to give my best for Napoli."