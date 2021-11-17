Leeds United: Liverpool target Raphinha hints says he wants to play in the Champions League soon

Liverpool want Leeds United winger Raphinha - but the player himself says he's only focused on taking the Yorkshire outfit to the Champions League.

In an interview with Spanish news outlet, AS, the Brazilian talked about the influence of Marcelo Bielsa and how lucky he feels to work with the fellow South American - when asked about playing in European competition, though, the 24-year-old revealed he only has eyes for taking Leeds there.

"From my first days at the club, I already saw how special Bielsa was,” Raphinha said. “He’s a guy who works a lot, who knows a lot about football.

“He knows how to get the most out of each one of us. This makes us raise our level.”

Asked if he would like to play in the Champions League soon, Raphinha added: "Of course. I’m very happy at Leeds and hopefully, we can play in the Champions League.”

Raphinha is represented by fellow Brazilian-born Premier League player Deco, who turned out for Chelsea during the 2000s. The agent has confirmed the interest in his client from the Reds - and says that the time will come to play Champions League football - but that all of that will happen in good time.

"There are certainly many clubs interested in him," Deco told Globo in Brazil. "Liverpool do like him and there were some approaches, but nothing official. Leeds wanted to keep him for another season.

"Raphinha is happy at Leeds, but there will certainly come a time when he wants to take a step up in his career and move forward.

"He has three years left on his contract, but there's nothing in it that states how long he must stay for or that prevents transfers.

"He's ambitious to play at a higher level, despite Leeds being in the Premier League, but it's not the right time (to talk about that) and that's not what he's focused on. Things will take their course naturally."

Raphinha joined the Premier League from Lille in 2020.