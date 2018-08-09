Leicester agree deal for Turkey centre-back Soyuncu

Leicester City have further reinforced their defensive options with the signing of Caglar Soyuncu from Freiburg pending an application for a work permit.

The 22-year-old has agreed a five-year deal for a reported £19million.

He is set to become the second young centre-back captured by Claude Puel in quick succession following the arrival of Croatian Filip Benkovic.

Soyuncu, capped 15 times by Turkey, came to the attention of Premier League clubs across two seasons with Freiburg in which he made 50 Bundesliga appearances.

He was linked with Arsenal earlier in the close-season and voiced a desire to sign for the Gunners, but will instead join Benkovic and Jonny Evans as fresh competition for Harry Maguire and Wes Morgan at King Power Stadium.