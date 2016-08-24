Leicester face Chelsea, Northampton host United in League Cup third round

Leicester City will host Chelsea in a mouthwatering third-round League Cup clash, while minnows Northampton Town will face a visit from Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

Claudio Ranieri's Leicester will take on the team they surprisingly deposed as Premier League champions last term, with Chelsea aiming to reclaim the League Cup prize they also won in 2015.

That triumph came under former manager Mourinho, who is now looking to add to his impressive haul of trophies at United, but they must negotiate their way past a potential banana-skin in the form of League One Northampton.

Holders Manchester City face a trip to Swansea City, while the other all-Premier League ties see Hull City visit Stoke City and Southampton tackle Crystal Palace.

Liverpool will play away at Championship side Derby County, Tottenham play host to Gillingham and Accrington Stanley visit West Ham.

League One Gillingham and League Two Accrington dispatched Premier League opposition in the form of Watford and Burnley in round two.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will come up against fellow Frenchman Philippe Montanier at Nottingham Forest.

Third round draw in full:

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers

Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland

West Ham v Accrington Stanley

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Swansea City v Manchester City

Fulham v Bristol City

Bournemouth v Preston North End

Tottenham v Gillingham

Everton v Norwich CIty

Derby County v Liverpool

Northampton Town v Manchester United

Brighton v Reading

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton

Stoke City v Hull City

Leicester City v Chelsea