Leicester sign Turkey winger Cengiz Under from Roma

Leicester have agreed terms for the signing of Turkish winger Cengiz Under on a season-long loan from Roma.

The 23-year-old was due to join up with his new team-mates and manager Brendan Rodgers ahead of Sunday evening’s game against Burnley, although the move is subject to Premier League and international clearance.

The PA news agency understands the Foxes have the option to buy Under, who is a Turkey international, at the end of the loan period.

Speaking to lcfc.com, Under said: “I can’t wait to go to Leicester and start training. I’ve always wanted to play in England and this is a great opportunity to play in the Premier League.”

Under made his debut for Turkey aged 19 and will now play alongside his international team-mate Caglar Soyuncu.

“I will try to help my team-mates on the pitch and off the pitch and I believe that I can improve my performance every day,” said the winger. “I think I am fast and can create lots of chances for my colleagues.

Cengiz Under is excited to join up with Turkey team-mate Caglar Soyuncu (pictured) (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I feel very good because my best friend plays for Leicester City. I am very happy to be able to play with Caglar and I always watched Leicester’s games because of him.”

Under began his senior career with Altinordu before moving to Istanbul Basaksehir in 2016 and then making the switch to Italy a year later.

He has made 70 league appearances for Roma, scoring 13 goals.