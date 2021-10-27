Leicester v Brighton live stream: How to watch the Carabao Cup from anywhere in the world

Leicester v Brighton live stream, Wednesday 27 October, 7:45pm BST

Looking for a Leicester v Brighton live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Leicester and Brighton meet at the King Power Stadium in Round Four of the Carabao Cup, with the hosts looking to reach the last eight for the fourth time in five years and the visitors for just the second time in their history.

It's the Seagulls who have enjoyed the slightly better season so far - Graham Potter's side sit fifth in the Premier League, a point ahead of Leicester - but the Foxes have won their last three games in all competitions after a stuttering start.

Brendan Rodgers' side have scored ten goals in those three outings but also conceded six - beating Manchester United 4-2 and Brentford 2-1 in the Premier League, as well as coming out on top in a 4-3 thriller away to Spartak Moscow in the Europa League.

Both teams beat Championship opposition 2-0 in the last round, with Leicester seeing off Millwall and Brighton - who lost 4-1 at home to Manchester City in the league on Saturday - knocking out Swansea.

It's fair to expect a fair few changes from Rodgers and Potter, with the former perhaps rotating more given his side's heavier schedule.

Danny Ward, Ryan Bertrand and Ayoze Perez - among others - may well come in for the hosts, with the visitors quite possibly handing starts to Jason Steele, Alexis Mac Allister and Aaron Connolly.

Brighton came out on top when these two faced each other in the Premier League last month, winning 2-1 at the Amex Stadium.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday 27 October

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3.

VPN guide

(Image credit: PA)

If you’re out of the country for a round of the Carabao Cup, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

Image ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

Image NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time. View Deal

Image Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month! View Deal

UK TV rights

Sky Sports have exclusive rights to the competition, showing games from all-rounds - including both two-legged semi-finals and the final.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com