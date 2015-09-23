Lewandowski agent rules out move to 'rainy' Manchester

Robert Lewandowski's representative - Cezary Kucharski - has suggested that the Poland international could leave Bayern Munich for Spain at some stage in the future, but has all but ruled out a move to one of the Manchester clubs.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester United and City in the past, but eventually opted to join Bayern on a free transfer in 2014.

The prolific striker netted five goals in nine minutes in the Bavarians' 5-1 win over Wolfsburg on Tuesday and Kucharski seems ready to capitalise on Lewandowski's goal haul.

"Games like the one against Wolfsburg immensely help a player increase his value," the striker's agent told TVN24.

"I have a plan for the rest of Robert's career in my head.

"Could that plan take him to Manchester? It's always raining over there. Munich is much more beautiful and a better place to live.

"Spain? That is quite possibly the best environment for a professional footballer..."

Lewandowski, who has netted eight goals in five Bundesliga appearances so far this term, has a contract with Bayern until June 2019.