Lewandowski agent rules out move to 'rainy' Manchester
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is unlikely to leave the Bundesliga champions for one of Manchester United or City in the future.
Robert Lewandowski's representative - Cezary Kucharski - has suggested that the Poland international could leave Bayern Munich for Spain at some stage in the future, but has all but ruled out a move to one of the Manchester clubs.
The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester United and City in the past, but eventually opted to join Bayern on a free transfer in 2014.
The prolific striker netted five goals in nine minutes in the Bavarians' 5-1 win over Wolfsburg on Tuesday and Kucharski seems ready to capitalise on Lewandowski's goal haul.
"Games like the one against Wolfsburg immensely help a player increase his value," the striker's agent told TVN24.
"I have a plan for the rest of Robert's career in my head.
"Could that plan take him to Manchester? It's always raining over there. Munich is much more beautiful and a better place to live.
"Spain? That is quite possibly the best environment for a professional footballer..."
Lewandowski, who has netted eight goals in five Bundesliga appearances so far this term, has a contract with Bayern until June 2019.
