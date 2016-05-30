Lewandowski headlines expected Poland squad

Robert Lewandowski headlines the 23-man Poland squad for Euro 2016 with few surprises included.

The Bayern Munich star, who has 34 goals for his nation, will lead them into Group C, where they face Germany, Ukraine and Northern Ireland.

Coach Adam Nawalka trimmed his initial squad by four, releasing Przemyslaw Tyton, Pawel Dawidowicz and Artur Sobiech.

Maciej Rybus withdrew due to a shoulder injury.

There were no surprises in the squad, which includes Borussia Dortmund defender Lukasz Piszczek and Fiorentina midfielder Jakub Blaszczykowski.

Poland enjoyed an excellent qualifying campaign, beating Germany on their way to finishing second to the world champions.

Nawalka's men complete their preparations with friendlies against Netherlands and Lithuania.

Poland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Artur Boruc (AFC Bournemouth), Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea City), Wojciech Szczesny (Roma)

Defenders: Thiago Cionek (Palermo), Kamil Glik (Torino), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Michal Pazdan (Legia Warsaw), Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund), Bartosz Salamon (Cagliari), Jakub Wawrzyniak (Lechia Gdansk)

Midfielders: Jakub Blaszczykowski (Fiorentina), Kamil Grosicki (Rennes), Tomasz Jodlowiec (Legia Warsaw), Bartosz Kapustka (Cracovia), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Sevilla), Karol Linetty (Lech Poznan), Krzysztof Maczynski (Wisla Krakow), Slawomir Peszko (Lechia Gdansk), Filip Starzynski (Zaglebie Lubin), Piotr Zielinski (Empoli)

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Arkadiusz Milik (Ajax), Mariusz Stepinski (Ruch Chorzow)