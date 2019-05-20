Lille president confirms that Arsenal and Manchester United target “will leave” this summer

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a superb season in France, scoring 21 league goals to help his club clinch a surprise second-place finish and qualify for the Champions League.

Pepe’s form has attracted several big clubs across Europe, including Premier League sides Manchester United and Arsenal and German champions Bayern Munich.

Galtier admitted that he would not stand in the way of the Ivory Coast international at the end of the season as he prepares for a bidding war for the youngster’s signature.

“Nicolas Pepe will leave," Galtier told Canal Plus.

“Life’s like that, football’s like that today. He is a player of the highest level who will have a big decision to make on the choice of his next club.”

Galtier also urged the winger to carefully consider his next destination.

“There will be a battle between the great European teams. I hope that he will take good amount of time to think about it, do his research,” he said.

“Like he did when he came here and when he decided to stay here [last summer], find the right project.”

