Lille wary of Marseille goal factor

After the 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Olympique Marseille last season, Lille boss Rudi Garcia is urging caution ahead of Sunday's clash in northern France.

"They're a team capable of scoring at any moment. We know what to expect," Garcia said.

Marseille could be without midfielder Morgan Amalfitano (hamstring).

Uruguayan defender Diego Lugano, currently at Turkish club Fenerbahce who were excluded from the Champions League over matchfixing on Wednesday, could be interested in a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

"The PSG project interests us," Lugano's agent told L'Equipe.

The big-spending Parisiens visit Toulouse on Sunday.

Unbeaten table-toppers Montpellier will look to keep up their perfect start to the season when they visit Olympique Lyon on Saturday, with midfielder Jamel Saihi urging his teammates to stay level-headed.

"Best attack, best defence. We're keeping our feet on the ground however, we know where we come from. There's no pressure on us against Lyon, we're the outsider," the Tunisian told France Football.

Girondins Bordeaux, without a win so far this season, will welcome back Marc Planus (adductor injury) for the clash at Valenciennes on Saturday.

However, Henrique (knee) and David Bellion (ankle) are still absent.